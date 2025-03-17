St. Paul showcases Irish heritage at St. Patrick's Day parade

It was a sea of green and gold in St. Paul on Monday as thousands gathered to celebrate the city's annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

"It's beautiful to see everyone wearing green — no matter what your nationality or where you're from," Dan Kelly said.

The nearly 60-year tradition hosted by the St. Patrick's Association celebrates culture, clans and community.

"I love coming out here," Dan McGuire said. "It's a way to meet our neighbors and everyone is in a good mood usually when they're here."

Between music, marchers and magic, this year's parade lineup also included beloved Minnesota Twins alum Joe Mauer.

"My mom's last name is Tierney. I definitely have Irish in me," Mauer said.

The former Twins catcher acted as a celebrity grand marshal for the parade this year, but he remembers marveling from the sidelines as a kid.

"It's a Monday but it's St. Paddy's day, and we are all ready and excited," Mauer said.

That includes Shannon Cherep and her crew.

"Obviously, those of us who are Irish love to celebrate it a little more," Shannon Cherep said.

She says some of her best memories are made at the parade — like her engagement to her now husband, Tommy, back in 2012.

"Dropped to one knee and asked her to marry me at parade line up," Tommy Cherep said. "My favorite story ever."

It's just one reason it's a tradition they'll never skip.

"We take this day off every year," Brian May said. "We hang out. We see people we see once a year or more. But it's really about the community."

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Minneapolis is back downtown this year on Nicollet Mall. Festivities start were scheduled to start at 6 p.m.