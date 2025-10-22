St. Paul City Council introduces its own gun ban proposal

After weeks of inaction by state lawmakers, city leaders say they're stepping up to do something about school shootings.

At Wednesday's meeting, the St. Paul City Council introduced a proposal to ban assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines within city limits.

"We have to do something," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Carter is joining St. Paul city council members to propose an ordinance they say would strengthen their ability to address gun violence.

"What we're saying isn't that you can't make, sell or own an assault rifle. What we're saying is don't carry it down Grand Avenue," said Carter.

But their proposal faces a key conflict.

"They can't do that," said Rob Doar of the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. "It's a violation of state law for any local government to enact firearm ordinances outside of very narrow escapes."

He's referring to the state's preemption law, which means state law supersedes any rules passed at the city level. Minnesota is one of 42 states with that rule.

"He's literally doing nothing. The ordinance isn't going to do anything because it can't be enforced," Doar added.

That's why Carter is calling on the legislature to lift that law.

St. Paul isn't the only one asking the state to change the law. Cities like Stillwater, Minneapolis, Bloomington, Saint Louis Park and more are hoping for the same.

"What we won't do is nothing; is keep everything the same. And that's why city leaders are acting," Carter told WCCO. "If it were cancer, we'd be doing everything we can".

A public hearing on the proposition will be held on Nov. 5.