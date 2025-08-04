Motorcyclist arrested on suspicion of DWI after fleeing crash, patrol says

A suspected drunken motorcyclist is in custody after allegedly fleeing a crash that left his passenger gravely injured on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 70-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was arrested on suspicion of DWI. Washington County Jail records indicate he is being held there.

The patrol's crash report states the motorcyclist and an SUV hit each other on Highway 61 at 70th Street in St. Paul Park. It happened just before 7 p.m.

A 60-year-old woman was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The patrol said she was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was uninjured. He has not been formally charged.

No one in the SUV was hurt.