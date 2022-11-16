Watch CBS News
St. Paul's new police chief to be sworn in Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul officially gets a new police chief Wednesday afternoon.

Commander Axel Henry will become the city's top cop at a ceremony at City Hall. He'll officially start his six-year term as chief on Saturday.

Henry has been with the St. Paul Police Department since 1998.

He replaces Chief Todd Axtell, who's retiring after three decades of service.

First published on November 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

