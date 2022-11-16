St. Paul's new police chief to be sworn in Wednesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul officially gets a new police chief Wednesday afternoon.

Commander Axel Henry will become the city's top cop at a ceremony at City Hall. He'll officially start his six-year term as chief on Saturday.

Henry has been with the St. Paul Police Department since 1998.

He replaces Chief Todd Axtell, who's retiring after three decades of service.