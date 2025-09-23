St. Paul police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Police say Ana Molina Roque was last seen in the area of Westminster Street and Hawthorne Avenue East.
Roque is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Roque was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and may have a pink backpack.
Anyone with information on Roque's whereabouts should contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.