Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Paul police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota breaks with federal guidance on COVID vaccines, and more headlines
Minnesota breaks with federal guidance on COVID vaccines, and more headlines 06:02

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say Ana Molina Roque was last seen in the area of Westminster Street and Hawthorne Avenue East.

Roque is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

missing.jpg
Ana Molina Roque Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Roque was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and may have a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on Roque's whereabouts should contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue