St. Paul police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl last seen on Sunday in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say Ana Molina Roque was last seen in the area of Westminster Street and Hawthorne Avenue East.

Roque is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ana Molina Roque Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Roque was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and may have a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on Roque's whereabouts should contact the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.