Two boys, 15, shot near St. Paul's Mt. Airy Community Center, police say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
2 teenage boys shot near St. Paul community center, police say
Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say two 15-year-old boys are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near a community center.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Wales and Arch streets near the Mt. Airy Community Center.

The victims, found a few hundred feet apart on Arch Street, suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at nearby Regions Hospital.

Police are still investigating. They say no one has been arrested and the "suspect(s) have not been identified."

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

