Two boys, 15, shot near St. Paul's Mt. Airy Community Center, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say two 15-year-old boys are expected to survive after they were shot late Monday night near a community center.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Wales and Arch streets near the Mt. Airy Community Center.

The victims, found a few hundred feet apart on Arch Street, suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at nearby Regions Hospital.

Police are still investigating. They say no one has been arrested and the "suspect(s) have not been identified."