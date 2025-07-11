Watch CBS News
Man stabbed twice at St. Paul skate park, police say

A man was stabbed twice on Thursday in a late-night attack at a skate park in St. Paul, Minnesota, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Cleveland and Hillcrest avenues in the Highland Park neighborhood at about 11:30 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Police say the victim told officers he was stabbed in the back and shoulder by "a male suspect" amid "a verbal argument with a group of individuals."

The suspect is still at large, and the victim was treated at Regions Hospital for injuries police believe are non-life threatening.

Police didn't note the name of the skate park, but the closest one to where the victim was found is about a half-mile west at Gateway Park.

