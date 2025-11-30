1 dead, 1 in custody in overnight St. Paul shooting, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota say a man is dead and another is in custody after an overnight shooting Sunday, the city's 12th homicide of the year.

According to police, officers were called around 1:40 a.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment building off Front Avenue and North Victoria Street, just across the street from Calvary Cemetery.

Inside, officers found a man who had been shot several times. Despite live-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers witnessed a vehicle speeding away from the scene when they arrived. That driver, whom police believe is the shooter, soon crashed a few blocks south, suffering minor injuries. He was treated and released from Regions Hospital before being arrested.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity and exact cause of death at a later time. Police say the case is still under investigation.