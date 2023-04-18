St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to deliver State of the City address Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is set to deliver the State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the problems plaguing the city now are crime, rough roads and fears of flooding.

Carter is also proposing a 1% sales tax increase to lawmakers to invest in aging streets and parks.

The event is open to the public if you'd like to hear about the capitol city's status first-hand.

WCCO will be at the Oxford Community Center at 1 p.m. and will bring you the details online, on-air and streaming on CBS News Minnesota.