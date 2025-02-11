Statue of young F. Scott Fitzgerald stolen from St. Paul, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A statue of one of St. Paul's most famous sons was stolen from the capital city earlier this month, police say.

The statue of a young F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of high school English class staple "The Great Gatsby" among other works, sat outside 25 Dale St. N., the former site of a school that he attended.

A St. Paul Police Department spokesperson said the statue was reported missing Friday but may have been stolen as early as Feb. 3.

Police believe someone cut the statue free. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 651-291-1111.

St. Paul Police Department

Fitzgerald was born on Laurel Avenue in St. Paul on Sept. 24, 1896, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. He attended St. Paul Academy, which once sat where the stolen statue resided. Though he spent much of his life in New York, Paris and Hollywood, Fitzgerald did return to St. Paul with his wife Zelda and finished his first novel, "This Side of Paradise," in his home city.

The historical society said Fitzgerald's upbringing in the wealthy Summit Avenue area of St. Paul greatly impacted his later life.

"Fitzgerald's experiences with St. Paul's elite profoundly influenced his life," the historical society said. "He loved, and loathed, the life of wealth. He desperately sought acceptance from elites, but also recognized the emptiness of their lives."

According to CCI Properties, which manages 25 Dale St. N., the statue was created by artist Arron Dysart and put up in 2006.

The plaque that accompanies the statue reads: "F. Scott Fitzgerald attended school here at the St. Paul Academy from 1908 to 1911 where he published some his first short stories in the school magazine Now and Then and penned his first plays."