Police searching for St. Paul man accused of 3 sexual assaults

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are looking for a man accused of three sexual assaults that allegedly happened over the last two years.

The St. Paul Police Department says 18-year-old Rakai Eugene Davis met people through dating apps or websites and forced them into sexual acts by brandishing a knife or handgun.

The first assault allegedly happened on May 27, 2023, on the 1700 block of Cottage Avenue East. The other two happened on the 1700 block of Clear Avenue East on Nov. 3, 2024, and Dec. 9, 2024, authorities say.

St. Paul police, citing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, say DNA recovered in all three assaults matched Davis.

Police say the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged Davis, of St. Paul, with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assaults on May 27, 2023, and Nov. 3, 2024, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the Dec. 9, 2024 assault.

As of Friday night, Davis is not in custody. A warrant has been issued for Davis' arrest and he is considered a risk to public safety, police say.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on where Davis may be is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

Investigators say there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with more information to call the sex crimes unit at 651-266-5685.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: