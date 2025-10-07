Man pleads guilty in connection with drug cartel-related kidnapping in St. Paul

One of several people facing federal charges in connection with a drug trafficking and kidnapping conspiracy in the Twin Cities pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Court documents show Richar Mujica submitted a petition to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Mujica had been facing state charges stemming from a drug cartel-related kidnapping in St. Paul, but they were dropped in light of the federal case.

Between July 2023 and January 2025, Mujica and 10 others conspired to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Leaders of the group arranged for large quantities of the drug to be delivered by mail and driven by cars and trucks from Mexico to the Twin Cities area.

People in Minnesota would then break large quantities of methamphetamine into smaller quantities and sell it to customers throughout the Twin Cities metro, officials said.

In January, someone owed a leader of the drug trafficking organization money, which they couldn't pay for. Four people, including Mujica, allegedly lured the person to a location in St. Paul, kidnapped them, chained them to a pole and held them against their will, according to the attorney's office.

Note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 7, 2025.