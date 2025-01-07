Watch CBS News
3 arrested after St. Paul police respond to report of a kidnapping

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police arrested three people after they responded to information about a kidnapping on the city's east side. 

Police said when officers and a SWAT team arrived at a building on the 700 block of Payne Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday, they called for everyone inside to come out. 

Police said everyone complied and they arrested three people. One adult male was determined to be the victim and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said. 

The building is located a block away from Hope Community Academy and directly across the street from the St. Paul Police Department Eastern Division Station. 

"It shouldn't be like this when there's a school right over there too," neighbor Jimmy Gerding said. 

A full dumpster sat behind the building which showed no signs of being an open business. Police were seen searching the inside, but have yet to release details about what they may have found. 

A department spokesperson said there's no active threat to the community and the case remains under investigation.

