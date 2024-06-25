Watch CBS News
Crime

Man dies after being found shot inside crashed SUV in St. Paul, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night on St. Paul's east side.

Officers were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of York Avenue and Van Dyke Street by Hazel Park, where they found an SUV that crashed into a tree.

Inside was a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made. This is St. Paul's 12th homicide of the year.

