St. Paul high school football game suspended after "physical altercation"

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A high school football game in St. Paul ended prematurely Wednesday night due to a "physical altercation."

Saint Paul City Conference Athletics' website states that 2 minutes and 30 seconds were left in the match up between Harding/Humboldt's team and Johnson High School. Harding/Humboldt was leading 35-22.

"We are investigating the situation along with our partners at the Minnesota State High School League to determine appropriate next steps," said a St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson.

WCCO reached out Wednesday night to MSHSL officials for a comment.