Fourth of July fireworks show could come to St. Paul's Cathedral Hill in 2026

A Fourth of July fireworks show could be coming to Cathedral Hill in St. Paul, Minnesota, this summer.

The St. Paul Rotary Club Foundation is working to raise funds to host the show on the city's behalf.

The organization made a donation, but is looking for businesses, community groups and individuals to step in and help cover what is expected to be a $125,000 show.

In addition to the fireworks display, there will also be a spate of activities at Cathedral Hill Park, including a line of food trucks along Dayton Avenue. There will also be a free concert featuring Steven C and Friends.

In the past, the St. Paul Saints put on a fireworks show after a baseball game at CHS Field.