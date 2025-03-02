Flames destroy St. Paul building on Atwater Street

A building in St. Paul is destroyed after flames erupted inside a business.

Officials say crews were called to Fulton Flooring, 315 Atwater Street at 1 p.m.

The immediate area was shut down and police blocked nearby intersections as fire crews worked to contain the flames.

Investigators believe nobody was inside at the time and there are no reported injuries.

Officials say the Department of Safety and Inspection has scheduled the structure for demolition.

No word on the case of the fire.