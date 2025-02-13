St. Paul dance team makes history on their journey to the state tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul suburban high school dance team is making history, and they're gaining momentum at the right time with the state tournament starting on Friday.

Competing to earn their spot at the state tournament, the Two Rivers dance team gave it their all performing at sections. In 20 seasons with this team, head coach Molly Engle knew she just witnessed something special.

"When we got off the floor I said, 'I have no notes for you. You did it,'" said Engle.

The Warrior dance team swept their section for the first time in program history taking home first in both Jazz and High Kick.

A moment seniors, Bridget Arnold and Hannah Corbett, won't forget.

"It was just so surreal, almost just to know that we did it," said Arnold.

"I really wanted to go out with a bang, go out on top and really feel proud of my time with this team," said Corbett.

Relishing in the historic moment is short lived, as the team gets right back to work to prepare for the state tournament

"We're not satisfied yet, we're striving for high scores at the state tournament," said Engle. "My goal for state with this team is to have our best performance of the year and leave it all out there."

The team credits a lot of their success this season to chemistry and culture.

For these seniors, making this team a joy to be a part of...is the legacy they're most proud of.

"We're leaving the team hopefully better than we found it 30," said Arnold.

"I just really want people to remember the name of Two Rivers," said Corbett.

The Jazz state tournament begins tomorrow morning at Target Center at 11:30.

The High Kick State tournament is on Saturday.