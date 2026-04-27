St. Paul announces plans to develop former CVS site in Hamline-Midway

Demolition means a fresh start for the corner of Snelling and University in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the vacant CVS store now gone. About a month after leveling the building, the City of St. Paul announced private development plans for the empty lot.

The city says 499 Snelling Realty Company will "bring market-rate apartments and new retail services" to the spot. Bill McGuire, an owner of the Minnesota United, is leading the development. He's also invested in other projects around Allianz Field.

"This project will build on the historical importance of the Midway area and add to the vitality, excitement, and opportunity present in this diverse and important neighborhood," McGuire wrote in a statement. "The CVS location sits on the high-profile Snelling Avenue corridor and is at the center of a vibrant community, directly across from the iconic sculpture The Calling, that so magnificently represents our state."

David Tolchiner owns several businesses across the street, like the Midway Saloon, and he's eager to see the development begin.

He believes these kinds of investments are rejuvenating.

"We're very excited to see what's happening here," Tolchiner said. "It's an effort for the whole community."

Though some residents are skeptical. Victor Martinez lives down the road and he's watched the changes over the past few months.

"Curious to see what they're going to do with this," said Martinez. "I'd really love to see the whole place grow, but I'm also concerned that maybe some people are going to get pushed out."

Laichia Vang travels through the area often using the light rail and hopes neighbors get a say in how these plans are drawn up.

"Pretty crucial spot in St. Paul and so because of that, there could be so much use here for the community," said Vang.

"We will work to ensure that the new building adds to and appropriately reflects the important history of the neighborhood and the dynamic future for those who live, work, and visit the area — and that it helps promote further investment of all types in the community," McGuire said in a statement.

The St. Paul City Council greenlit the demolition of the vacant building on the site, paving the way for these changes. Council member Molly Coleman says many of the details still need to be sorted out, but she sees this development as a win.

"My biggest fear was that, that out-of-state LLC would sit on the land for years, for decades, would choose to not develop it," said Coleman of the previous owner. "So the fact that they sold as quickly as they did after that demolition, I think is really such a positive for the community."

Coleman said in the past, McGuire has interacted with the community on development projects and sees this as the start of a conversation.

The Saint Paul Port Authority plans to partner with McGuire to fund and manage the relocation of overhead utilities. But the city says no additional financial support has been requested.