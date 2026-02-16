Final member of St. Paul copper wire theft ring sentenced to probation, community service

A man who was part of a copper wire theft ring in St. Paul was sentenced to three years of probation.

Eh Tha Blay, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting third-degree property damage in December. In addition to his probation sentence, he must also serve 20 hours of community service.

He is one of five people charged in connection to copper wire thefts that took place in St. Paul between Nov. 10, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024.

Officials say the ringleader, Kyaw Klay, rounded up the crew to steal the copper and would sell it to recycling plants. Klay received more than $12,000 from stealing the copper, investigators said.

Klay pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting telecom damage and was sentenced to three months of probation in April. Two of the others charged in the scheme have been sentenced to probation. One was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.