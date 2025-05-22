St. Paul coffee shop closes doors after fire breaks out on Wednesday night

Here's why a St. Paul coffee shop is closing it's doors until the fall

A staple of the Hamlin-Midway neighborhood in St. Paul is closed until further notice after a fire broke out late Wednesday night.

COFFEE SHOP FIRE - Firefighters were called to Groundswell Midway, a mainstay of the Hamline-Midway neighborhood in St.... Posted by WCCO & CBS News Minnesota on Thursday, May 22, 2025

Groundswell Coffee sustained major damage in the fire which also displaced five residents in neighboring units.

"The whole intersection was swarmed with rescue workers," Co-Owner Megan Schoonover said. "We watched them hack into the building, they had to cut a hole in the floor. They were taking our siding down."

The coffee shop, which has served the community for the last 15 years, has provided more than food and drinks.

"We're trying to really have a community here." Schoonover said, "We've been really grateful to be the space people come to for their celebrations, their grieving, connection times. It's been special for us to be a part of people's lives like that."

It's a feeling that is shared with most all of their customers as well. Dozens of patrons arrived at Groundswell this morning only to discover what had happened the night prior.

"They really created a sense of community. So, I'm really heartbroken with findings this out today," said Edina resident Mark Milbauer. "The best avocado sandwich I have ever had in my life. And I will never forget it."

Others are hopeful it reopens so they can continue their support.

"Oh Gosh, I'll be back," customer William Reid said with a smile. " Bring some buddies, try to celebrate, help, buy a little extra food, you know, to help cover the costs their having to pay right now."

While the damage is extensive, the building will be inhabitable again within 60-90 days. Schoonover says she hopes they are able to reopen to continue their mission.

"We're going to try. We're going to try to make it work," said Schoonover.