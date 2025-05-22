Crews fight fire at St. Paul's Groundswell Midway coffee shop

A coffee shop in St. Paul, Minnesota, will be closed Thursday after an overnight fire.

WCCO was at the scene as firefighters gathered at Groundswell Midway off Thomas Avenue West and Hamline Avenue North.

In a Facebook post, the owners said it was a "surreal and pretty awful night" seeing their "beloved business on fire."

WCCO

They thanked the St. Paul Fire Department and said everyone was safe.

"Really sad to say we won't be able to serve you your latte and scone tomorrow," the owners wrote.

It's unclear when they plan to reopen the shop.