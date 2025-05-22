Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews fight fire at St. Paul's Groundswell Midway coffee shop

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Fire breaks out at St. Paul coffee shop
Fire breaks out at St. Paul coffee shop 00:26

A coffee shop in St. Paul, Minnesota, will be closed Thursday after an overnight fire.

WCCO was at the scene as firefighters gathered at Groundswell Midway off Thomas Avenue West and Hamline Avenue North.

In a Facebook post, the owners said it was a "surreal and pretty awful night" seeing their "beloved business on fire."  

6a-vo-coffee-shop-fire-wcco7uv0.jpg
WCCO

They thanked the St. Paul Fire Department and said everyone was safe.

"Really sad to say we won't be able to serve you your latte and scone tomorrow," the owners wrote.

It's unclear when they plan to reopen the shop. 

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.