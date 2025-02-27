St. Paul cat colony guardian thanks community for providing donations, food

From feral to forever: how one St. Paul woman is giving neighborhoods cats a new lease on life

From feral to forever: how one St. Paul woman is giving neighborhoods cats a new lease on life

From feral to forever: how one St. Paul woman is giving neighborhoods cats a new lease on life

In St. Paul's North End Neighborhood, a guardian watching over a cat colony has helped dozens of cats get socialized, neutered and re-homed.

Amanda Klein started her journey with a single cat. With help from the feline online community she expanded and learned how to properly take care of a cat colony.

"I moved over here over two years ago and I noticed a cat that was always in the yard. So I named him and made a flimsy and unheated shelter," said Klein. "I never did this before, I really didn't know what TNR was."

As Klein networked with others in the online feline community, she learned about methods like the "trap, neuter and release" method.

"I found out that feeding is breeding, and so when I am feeding that animal I feel like I was doing something good," said Klein.

Through that help, she learned to neuter and spay these felines because they have the ability to reproduce offspring very quickly.

During her first year Klein picked up a second job to keep up with how many cats were showing up in her yard. This new passion of hers was becoming quite the financial strain as she was paying for food, housing and their neuter and spay procedures.

"A lot of people turn their backs on these cats in the neighborhood, and it really does hurt my heart and I want to help these cats as much as I can," said Klein.

Last summer, Delaneys Feline Haven donated a shed to Klein. They converted the shed into a livable space for cats to live in during Minnesota's cold months.

"It can hold 15 to 20 cats if necessary and it really helps a lot of cats throughout the winter," said Klein.

Equipped with heated pads, blankets and a space heater. Klein's cat colony made it through February's frigid patch. Even so, it was still a struggle.

"These cats really struggle to make it through the winter even with a caretaker with me looking out for them."

Recently, Klein had gone through stomach surgery and the feline online community stepped up to help out.

"The cat community showed me an outpouring of love with donations and people offering to come and clean and feed, strangers, people I don't even know. All during a period when I wasn't working," said Klein.

That help was worth it, as she can see these cats the home she says they deserve.

"When they go on to a life off the street to a loving home it feels amazing, it's so rewarding," said Klein. "It's what gets me up the next morning to do it again."

Klein also encourages others to do the same.

"Give the cat in the backyard the benefit of the doubt. It might not just be a wild nameless animal, it could be someone's next companion," said Klein.

You can find Klein here if you would like to reach out, donate, or keep up to date on her mission.