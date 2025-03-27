Why downtown St. Paul businesses look forward to state workers working more in office

Five years since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz is calling state workers back to the office starting June 1, at least for 50% of their working hours.

"Some people are pretty upset about the change," said Nathan Ferrey, a chemist for the state of Minnesota.

While Ferrey already works in the office as a chemist for the state of Minnesota, he said the new in-person requirement will certainly be an adjustment for remote workers.

"This change is pretty significant for a lot of people who've adapted their lives to working remotely, and it seems like it caught a lot of people off guard," said Ferrey.

The news comes after several business closures in downtown St. Paul, including the Lunds & Byerlys, where huge mark downs and empty shelves mark their very last day being open.

"Really appreciate the governor stepping forward to make the announcement that he made this week," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

Carter said he has been discussing an in-person requirement with the governor for several months now.

"I've shared with him how critical it is for us to have employees downtown, as to how critical that is to our vitality, as a community, how critical that is to the future of our downtown," said Carter.

"All the businesses in this block are very happy," said Carol Hunn-Gregory, owner of Keys Cafe. "I was just so excited, you know, it's like finally we're going to have some of our business back."

Hunn-Gregory is hoping the new in-office requirement will bolster her Tuesday through Thursday crowds. She said she is already benefitting from other St. Paul employers returning to the office.

The governor's announcement gives her even more hope of a downtown rebound.

"We need some good news and I have faith that this will turn around," said Hunn-Gregory.