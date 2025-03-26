Minnesota state employees need to work in the office at least 50% of workdays, Gov. Walz says

Gov. Walz mandates state workers return to office at least half-time this summer

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday changed the remote work policy for state employees, mandating they be in the office for at least half of their workdays starting this summer.

The change, Walz said, "balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office."

But unions representing tens of thousands of state employees aren't happy with the decision. The Minnesota Association of Professional Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 5 denounced Walz's action in a joint statement. Together, the unions represent nearly 40,000 state workers.

"The Administration's decision to impose sweeping workplace policy changes without engaging our union and labor partners first is not just unacceptable—it's an act of blatant disrespect," the federation's Executive Director Bart Andersen said. "Our union members must have and deserve a seat at the table every step of the way. We are demanding full transparency and meaningful dialogue immediately."

MAPE President Megan Dayton called the move hypocritical, "a strategic effort to erode the progress we've made to enhance our working conditions and productivity, and at worst, a short-sighted attempt at engineered attrition."

WCCO has reached out to Walz's office for a response to the unions' comments.

In the original announcement, Walz's office said about 60% of affected employees already work in person, and the new policy provides an exemption for those who live more than 75 miles away from their office. His office also cited the economic benefits of in-person work and said "many major Minnesota employers" are returning to the office.

The new policy is set to take effect June 1.