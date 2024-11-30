Watch CBS News
Historic St. Paul bar sustains major damage after vehicle collides with electrical transformer

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

St. Paul bar goes up in flames after car hits a transformer
St. Paul bar goes up in flames after car hits a transformer 00:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The historic St. Paul bar, McGovern's, sustained major damage after a vehicle collided with an electrical transformer, causing a fire Friday night.

According to the bar's Facebook page, the fire broke out around 11:39 p.m.

A social media reel posted by Facebook user Hoang Nguyen says witnesses reported hearing a loud crash, followed by a blinding flash of light before flames began to consume the top corner of the building. 

The bar posted on their Facebook Saturday morning about the fire saying:

"As some of you may know; McGovern's turret started on fire after a careless driver hit a transformer and fled the scene last night. Thankfully no one at McGovern's was injured. Will keep everyone posted when we know more.

For those that have reached out to help, we appreciate you!"

WCCO is working to learn more. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates. 

