Fireworks prompted blaze at St. Paul apartment building, officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Investigators have determined fireworks to be the official cause of a fire that destroyed an apartment complex in St. Paul on Saturday.

The St. Paul Fire Department said the building is now condemned leaving 30 people displaced. The department said it first responded to the fire on the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

The fire started in the grass, spread to trees adjacent to the building and eventually the building itself. No injuries were reported, per the department.

St. Paul Fire Department

The Red Cross is helping the residents displaced.

Fighting the fire took more than five hours, the fire department said, and required the efforts of 12 fire companies, four chief officers, two ambulances and more than 60 fire department personnel.

Fshaye Mhreteab lives across the street and said he watched as crews struggle to get the fire under control.

"It's crazy because the smoke was very thick and in just a couple of minutes the whole block was just full of smoke," he said. "It was very heavy to breathe just from sitting outside you could feel the heat from the flames.

Mhreteab added the neighbors living in the apartment complex were always kind when he saw them in passing.

St. Paul Fire Department

"I'd seen the people outside they were kind of like looking stranded," he said. "They didn't know what to do. That's sad [just] the whole situation."

Investigators found fireworks debris near where the fire started, and residents told crews they heard fireworks before the fire, officials said.

Police are aiding the fire department's investigation.

The fire department said the building had working smoke detectors but did not have sprinklers. The fire caused an estimated more than $2 million in damage.

Note: The video above first aired July 8, 2023.