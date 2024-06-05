St. Louis Park liquor store robbery suspect hospitalized after alley standoff

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police say an armed liquor store robbery suspect is in custody after a standoff Tuesday evening in St. Louis Park.

An employee at St. Louis Park Liquor off Minnetonka Boulevard and Dakota Avenue South called 911 just after 6 p.m. to report a customer who "took a liquor bottle and when confronted, pointed a pistol" at them before walking out, police say.

Officers soon tracked down the suspect nearby and a foot chase ensued, during which police say the suspect pointed a gun at them.

The suspect then hid behind garages in a nearby alley while several law enforcement agencies and an armored vehicle were called to the area.

A drone was used to monitor the suspect during the standoff. He eventually surrendered and was arrested before being brought to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police say.

No one else was hurt in the ordeal, and police are still investigating.