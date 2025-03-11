Ice bowling is back for St. Patrick's Day in St. Louis Park

Sprayers big and small can be heard among bird songs at the recreation outdoor center in St. Louis Park.

The outdoor ice at the Recreation Outdoor Center is being turned green for an unusual St. Patrick's Day, called ShamROC Ice Bowling, which is now in its fifth year.

Crews are keeping busy to recreate the exact bowling experience you'd expect at a typical bowling alley, but this time, it's just on a different surface.

"These are regulation lanes. The length, the width, the pin placement, the bowling pins and bowling balls are from actual bowling lanes, so we have everything specified down to the inch," said Mikayla Buech, with St. Louis Park Parks and Recreation.

Buech says because the ROC's ice rink is refrigerated and covered, it can withstand the turbulent March weather and they can host more than just the bowling lanes.

"We got a lot of families that come with their young kids because they're looking for something to do and then because we have Park Tavern and Ullsperger and Utepils Brewing out, we get a lot of beer lovers to that are coming out for music and food and just to have a good time," said Buech.

Whether you're a seasoned bowler looking to win prizes or just in it for the laughs, ice bowling is a unique way to play.

ShamROC Ice Bowling is Saturday at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park. Tickets are $50 for a team of four. You can sign up online to reserve your time and lane.