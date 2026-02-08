Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis Park house fire Sunday morning

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

An early morning house fire killed one person and injured another Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, officials say.

The St. Louis Park Fire Department responded to a report of smoke on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South just after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found an active house fire.

Authorities say one person was hospitalized with smoke and heat injuries and a second person was found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Several other Twin Cities metro fire departments responded to the call, including Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Richfield.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue