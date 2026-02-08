1 dead, 1 injured in St. Louis Park house fire Sunday morning

An early morning house fire killed one person and injured another Sunday in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, officials say.

The St. Louis Park Fire Department responded to a report of smoke on the 3000 block of Edgewood Avenue South just after 7 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found an active house fire.

Authorities say one person was hospitalized with smoke and heat injuries and a second person was found dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it is not believed to be suspicious.

Several other Twin Cities metro fire departments responded to the call, including Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth and Richfield.