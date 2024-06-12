More than 90 program cuts crucial to St. Cloud State's survival, president says

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University, one of Minnesota's largest schools, is preparing to cut 94 programs and dozens of faculty members.

In an announcement made Tuesday, SCSU President Larry Lee says lower enrollment made for the need to cut dozens of programs and positions: 42 majors, 50 minors and 54 faculty members.

"When you get news like this, individuals will sometimes question, 'Is everything OK at St. Cloud State?' The answer is yes," Lee said.

Impacted programs include physics, sociology and several music majors.

According to the Save the St. Cloud State University Music Department petition, which has more than 3,900 signatures, the department "was hit with massive and disproportionate cuts."

"In some of those courses, just looking at the cost of the instructor teaching the course every time a student signs up for a class, we lose $1,100," Lee said.

He says the program cuts impact just 8% of students. In spring 2024, a school spokesperson said 26 students were enrolled in their music programs.

Lee says the school has suffered a $32 million shortfall in the last two years.

Students already enrolled in cut programs will be able to finish their degrees.

Greg Bertrand just finished his master's program in educational leadership and technology, which was among the programs to be cut.

"At first I was kind of taken aback, kind of shocked. I was not prepared for my program that I worked so long for to get cut," Bertrand said. " As I really started to evaluate the university, I understand why my program was cut as a whole. If you want to help it stay afloat, you've kind of got to trim those branches."

Lee says the cuts will allow for better investment in the university.

"St. Cloud State University is a strong university with a bright future," Lee said. "We're just in a difficult moment now, aligning our expenses with our revenues."