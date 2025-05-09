St. Cloud police shoot man who assaulted officer with a knife, chief says; Minnesota BCA investigating

State law enforcement is investigating after a St. Cloud police shot a man who attacked an officer with a knife Friday afternoon, according to Chief Jeff Oxton.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Eighth Avenue North around 3:43 p.m. Officials say a woman who called police said she was being threatened by a man she knew from a past relationship.

The woman, according to police, said the man "lunged at her with his fists up as if he was going to strike her."

During the investigation of the dispute, the man sat in a parked car in the roadway. Police say officers eventually told the man he was under arrest, and asked him to exit the car.

The man came out of the vehicle with a knife after initially refusing and lunged at an officer with the knife, striking them in the arm, according to police. The officer who was struck fired one round from their handgun, and the bullet hit the man in the arm.

Police say another officer deployed their Taser at the man, who was taken into custody and later brought to the hospital. As of Friday night, the man is considered to be in stable condition.

The knife was recovered by officers at the scene.

According to police, the officer struck with the knife sustained minor injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking into charges regarding the reported domestic dispute and the assault against the officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or submit a tip here.