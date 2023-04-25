Watch CBS News
St. Cloud police investigating death near Heritage Park

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a death near Heritage Park is being investigated Tuesday.

According to police, the death investigation is being conducted on the 200 block of 33rd Avenue South.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also on the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available. 

