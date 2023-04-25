St. Cloud police investigating death near Heritage Park
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a death near Heritage Park is being investigated Tuesday.
According to police, the death investigation is being conducted on the 200 block of 33rd Avenue South.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also on the scene and is assisting in the investigation.
Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.