St. Cloud police seek public's help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, are asking for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday.

Lierra Lanea Andrews was last seen on foot around 7:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Andrews is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long curly black hair and brown eyes, according to the BCA. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jean shorts.

Lierra Andrews, 13, was last seen on foot on July 18, 2025, on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Officials say Andrews often visits the Lake George area of St. Cloud.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department or 911.