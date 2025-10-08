Defrocked St. Cloud area priest accused of sexually abusing parishioner

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

Walz expects Trump to send National Guard to Minnesota, and more headlines

A man faces criminal charges in connection to his alleged sexual misconduct while a priest in the Diocese of Saint Cloud in Minnesota.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Aaron Kuhn, of Wadena, was charged by a court summons on Tuesday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Last year, police said they began an investigation after receiving a tip about alleged sexual abuse involving Kuhn.

The charges say a woman told police she and Kuhn were involved in multiple sexual acts for nearly three years, stretching from November 2019 through October 2022, and the acts happened across three different counties in Minnesota.

The woman said Kuhn was giving her "spiritual direction" at the time of the alleged abuse. She went on to tell police Kuhn used his role as a spiritual advisor to manipulate and pressure her into engaging in the acts, despite asking Kuhn multiple times to stop, according to the charges.

Police said they interviewed witnesses who are affiliated with the church, who then confirmed Kuhn had acknowledged having a sexual relationship with the woman.

Although a letter from Bishop Patrick Neary, dated Dec. 5, 2024, said Kuhn had "resigned as pastor," it also noted he was set to start a new position with the diocese's Tribunal and Office of Canonical Affairs in early January following completion of residential treatment and a professional evaluation.

Kuhn was removed from active ministry last year in June, and his "priestly faculties" were restricted. On Tuesday, the diocese wrote that Kuhn had been placed on full administrative leave effective immediately once they learned of the criminal charge.

"The diocese is cooperating with authorities and encourages all victims of abuse to come forward," diocese leaders wrote. "Bishop Neary asks that people keep everyone affected by this situation in prayer."

Kuhn is expected to be in court later this month.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Resources for victims

Advocacy Agencies

Sexual Offense Services (SOS - Ramsey County)

Sexual Violence Center (SVC - Hennepin County)

Aurora Center (U of MN)

360 Communities (Dakota County)

Hope Center (Rice County)

Canvas Health (Washington County)

Alexandra House (Anoka County)

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota

Rape Help Minnesota

Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault

General Sexual Assault Websites

Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN)

National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)