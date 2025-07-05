Watch CBS News
Minnesota United FC

Harvey and Markanich score goals, St. Clair has 5 saves as Minnesota beats Dallas 2-1

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota United players earn all-star awards
Minnesota United players earn all-star awards 01:41

Carlos Harvey and Anthony Markanich each scored a goal, Dayne St. Clair had five saves and Minnesota United snapped a four-game winless streak against FC Dallas with a 2-1 win on Friday night.

Minnesota (10-4-7) took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when Julian Gressel played a free kick from the left side to the back post and Harvey — left unchecked — was there for the finish.

Markanich casually tapped a header into a wide-open net to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead in the 58th. Michael Boxall's inbounds throw from the right side to the near post was deflected to back post where Markanich scored from point-blank range.

Dallas (5-9-6) has lost three straight.

Markanich has scored in back-to-back games and has a career-high four goals this season. The 25-year-old defender in his fourth MLS season scored one goal in his first three seasons combined.

Minnesota had 14 first-half shots but was outshot 10-3 by Dallas in the second half.

Logan Farrington scored off an arcing ball played into the area by Petar Musa in the 73rd minute and Maarten Paes — known simply as "Maarten" — had five saves for Dallas.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie on April 19.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.