Dakota-led nonprofit plans to redesign St. Anthony Falls area. Here's how it may look.

The Dakota-led organization leading the redesign of the area near St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis released renderings of the project on Monday.

Owámniyomni Okhódayapi says the restoration of the 8-acre area will improve wildlife habitats while honoring Dakota voices at a sacred site that was, over the years, decimated by settlers who built mills along the falls.

"By centering Dakota voices, we've developed a design that emphasizes interconnectedness – uplifting the intrinsic relationship between land, water and other relatives – while restoring habitat and creating a welcoming space that will benefit community for generations to come," said Shelley Buck, president of Owámniyomni Okhódayapi.

The project connects several parcels of land along the falls and the upper lock by Ȟaȟa Wakpá — Mississippi River in Dakota — as well as additional acres managed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. The federal land near the falls is expected to be returned to Dakota stewardship by the end of next year.

Key features include a restoration of the river bluff and reintroduction of native plant species, including oak savanna and upland prairie. According to Owámniyomni Okhódayapi, soil and seeds will be sourced from Dakota Tribal lands as part of the process.

The water and shoreline will also be transformed, the organization says, by recreating a 25-foot waterfall and adding access points where visitors can connect with the river.

Accessible pathways will also connect the falls with the Stone Arch Bridge, according to the plan. The second level of the former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visitor center will be removed, as well as the upper lock parking lot.

Construction is set to begin in 2026 with a focus on land and plant elements. Water and shoreline restoration is planned for 2027-2028. The nonprofit is seeking an additional $4.7 million to help with construction costs next spring.