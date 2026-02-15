Springlike temperatures stick around before another round of showers Tuesday
Temperatures stay above average today, but will see more cloud cover. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 40s.
Our warm trend continues through the start of the work week with highs in the upper 40s on Monday. Tuesday could bring a round of rain for parts of the state before we start to drop back down to more seasonable temperatures.
Another fast-moving winter system will bring snow chances into Friday.