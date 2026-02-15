Watch CBS News
Springlike temperatures stick around before another round of showers Tuesday

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Temperatures stay above average today, but will see more cloud cover. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 40s. 

next-10-highs.png

Our warm trend continues through the start of the work week with highs in the upper 40s on Monday. Tuesday could bring a round of rain for parts of the state before we start to drop back down to more seasonable temperatures. 

adam-forecast-model.png

Another fast-moving winter system will bring snow chances into Friday.

