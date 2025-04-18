Split Rock Lighthouse to close temporarily in May for restoration, repairs

An iconic site on the Lake Superior shoreline will be briefly closed to tourists this spring for repair and restoration.

Construction at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors will start May 5, the Minnesota Historical Society said, at which point the lighthouse itself and other historic buildings will be closed to the public.

While the entire project will last through late October, the lighthouse is expected to reopen later in May. During this first phase, admission will be free and the visitor center, gift shop and exhibits will still be open.

After that phase ends, Split Rock will open for its normal hours and guests will have access to the lighthouse, fog signal building and oil house, the historical society said.

Planned work includes updating and replacing walkways, "restoring historic circulation patterns" and improving accessibility, according to officials.

"After restoration is completed, guests will have access to a better view of where the historic hoist and derrick system was located and learn how it brought materials up from the water in 1909 during construction of the site," the historical society said. "This new extended platform will provide views of the lighthouse, coastline, and Lake Superior."

The Split Rock Lighthouse is one of Minnesota's most popular destinations for photographers and tourists alike. The lighthouse started operating in 1910 after a devastating storm five years earlier prompted a shipping executive to lobby the federal government for its construction.