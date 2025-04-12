Watch CBS News
South St. Paul man dies from apparent gunshot wound, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The South St. Paul Police Department say they have a suspect in custody after discovering a man inside a residence who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of 12th Avenue North. Upon arrival, they say they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they identified a 36-year-old man from Hudson, Wisconsin at the scene and have taken him into custody.

Officials say they believe the victim and the suspect in custody knew each other, that this was no random act and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. 

WCCO Staff
