Man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for role in deadly South St. Paul shooting

Judge set to rule on Minneapolis encampment restraining order, and more headlines

Judge set to rule on Minneapolis encampment restraining order, and more headlines

Judge set to rule on Minneapolis encampment restraining order, and more headlines

A judge sentenced a man to 12 1/2 years in prison for his role in a 2023 deadly South St. Paul, Minnesota, shooting, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Thursday.

Tre Manuel Iglesias, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting unintentional murder in the second degree in July.

Iglesias' codefendant, Andrew Fisher, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for one count of second-degree unintentional murder last August.

On Nov. 24, 2023, charges say the two men were at Avontae Troy King's South St. Paul residence when Fisher grabbed a bag of marijuana from a table and ran outside, followed by Iglesias and King. Fisher then shot King in the chest and fled in a vehicle with Iglesias.

King, 26, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Later the same day, Iglesias reported what happened to law enforcement.

A witness, who is friends with Iglesias, told police that Fisher mentioned shooting someone when both men returned to Iglesias' house after the incident, the complaint said.