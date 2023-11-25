Man shot, killed in South St. Paul

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot and killed in South St. Paul on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 4:50 p.m. on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying near the shoulder of the road.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man's identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.