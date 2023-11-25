Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in South St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Nov. 25, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Nov. 25, 2023 01:41

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man was shot and killed in South St. Paul on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 4:50 p.m. on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying near the shoulder of the road.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The man's identity will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 10:49 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.