Andrew Fisher and Tre Iglesias charged in fatal South St. Paul shooting

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two men face murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last week.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, 20-year-old Andrew Fisher of Cambridge and 22-year-old Tre Manuel Iglesias of St. Paul both face two felony counts of second-degree murder.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired last Friday around 4:50 p.m. on the 400 block of 3rd Avenue South. When they arrived, officials say they found a man on the ground near the shoulder of the road. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso and later died at the hospital. He was identified as 26-year-old Avontae Troy King of South St. Paul.

"I'd like to extend my condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. King for their great loss," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said.

Later that day, Iglesias reported to law enforcement that he was there during the incident, according to the complaint. He told police that he and Fisher went to the residence, and at some point, Fisher took a bag of marijuana and ran out of the residence. He said that Fisher shot the victim before they both fled in Iglesias' vehicle, the complaint said.

A witness, who is friends with Iglesias, told police that Fisher mentioned shooting someone when both men returned to Iglasias' house after the incident, the complaint said.

Both men made their first appearance in court on Tuesday. Fisher's bail was set at $1 million without conditions and Iglesias' was set at $750,000 without conditions. Their next court appearance is set for Dec. 12.

If convicted, both men could face up to 40 years in prison.