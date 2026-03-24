2 hurt in separate south Minneapolis stabbings just an hour apart, police say

Minneapolis police are investigating two Monday night stabbings that occurred about an hour apart.

The first attack happened around 7:51 p.m. off East 25th Street and Portland Avenue. Police say officers encountered a man suffering from stab wounds in an apartment lobby. He told officers he was attacked inside the suspect's residence.

SWAT team members eventually entered the suspect's apartment and took him into custody "without incident," police say.

Both the victim, whose injuries aren't life threatening, and the suspect were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The suspect was then transferred to Hennepin County Jail. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

In the second attack, a man suffering from "one potentially life-threatening stab wound" was found just before 9 p.m. off East 39th Street and Fourth Avenue South, about 2 miles south of the earlier stabbing.

Less than a mile west off West 39th Street and Blaisdell Avenue, officers were called to a related report of "domestic violence," where a woman had suffered "apparent non-life-threatening injuries." It's unclear if she too had been stabbed.

Both victims in this case were treated at Hennepin Healthcare before being booked into Hennepin County Jail.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.