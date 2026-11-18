A 25-year-old Minneapolis man pleaded guilty in a mass shooting last summer that killed one person and injured six others.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and East 29th Street, just east of Interstate 35. Charges said that two people had picked up Trayveion Green and driven him around the metro area. Green then directed him to the intersection, got out of the car and started shooting into a crowd standing on the sidewalk.

He fired 30 rounds from a high-velocity 223 rifle, according to former Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Green pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and four counts of attempted second-degree murder. If his plea deal is accepted at sentencing, he'll face more than 60 years in prison.

The two people who drove Green around — Tiffany Martindale and Ryan Quinn — were also both charged with aiding an offender.

Green is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7.