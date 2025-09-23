South Minneapolis mass shooting suspect arrested, charged with murder

Minneapolis police arrested a 24-year-old man for a mass shooting last month that killed one and injured six others.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says officers took Trayveion Green into custody near the 600 block of First Avenue North at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Green was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder, six of those counts being for attempted murder. He is the third person to be charged in the Aug. 26 shooting. Tiffany Martindale, 30, and Ryan Quinn, 33, were both charged with aiding an offender.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Clinton Avenue and East 29th Street, just east of Interstate 35. The suspected shooter fired approximately 30 rounds from a high-velocity 223 rifle, according to O'Hara.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a gray Honda Civic with no rear license plate after looking at dashcam footage provided by a witness, according to the criminal complaint. Officers were able to make out the front license plate of the vehicle and learned it was registered to Quinn.

Police went to the Inver Grove Heights address listed on the registration shortly after the shooting and saw the Honda with the rear license plate reattached. Charges said Quinn was driving, and Martindale was in the front seat.

Quinn told officers that he and Martindale had picked up a man, known to him as Bino — later identified as Green — and driven him around the metro area, according to charges. He said Bino directed him to the area of the shooting, where they then "circled the block." As they passed the area a second time, Bino told Quinn to stop the car.

Bino then got out of the car wearing a mask and holding a rifle, and started shooting into a crowd standing on the sidewalk, charges said. Bino got back into the Honda after shooting multiple rounds, which struck the seven people. Quinn and Martindale then dropped Bino off in north Minneapolis.

Charges say investigators were able to obtain subscriber information for Bino's phone number that resulted in them identifying Bino as Green.

Green's bail has been set at $2 million. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

