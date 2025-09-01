Man and woman charged in south Minneapolis mass shooting at Clinton Avenue intersection

A man and a woman have been charged with aiding an offender in the south Minneapolis mass shooting on Tuesday that killed one person and injured six others, court records show.

Tiffany Martindale, 30, and Ryan Quinn, 33, were both charged in Hennepin County court on Friday.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of 29th Avenue South and Clinton Avenue South. Responding officers found one man fatally wounded and six others with gunshot wounds of "varying severity," charges said.

Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a gray Honda Civic with no rear license plate after looking at dashcam footage provided by a witness, according to the criminal complaint. Officers were able to make out the front license plate of the vehicle and learned it was registered to Quinn.

Police went to the Inver Grove Heights address listed on the registration shortly after the shooting and saw the Honda with the rear license plate reattached. Charges said Quinn was driving, and Martindale was in the front seat.

Quinn told officers that he and Martindale had picked up a man, known to him as Bino, and driven him around the metro area, according to charges. He said Bino directed him to the area of the shooting, where they then "circled the block." As they passed the area a second time, Bino told Quinn to stop the car.

Bino then got out of the car wearing a mask and holding a rifle, and started shooting into a crowd standing on the sidewalk, charges said. Bino got back into the Honda after shooting multiple rounds, which struck the seven people. Quinn and Martindale then dropped Bino off in north Minneapolis.

Investigators say there were numerous calls between Martindale and Bino during the day of the shooting. Charges said Bino also provided Martindale with the address of a McDonald's on Lake Street, around two blocks from the area of the shooting.

If convicted, Quinn and Martindale each face up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of $5,000.