Apartment fire displaces multiple south Minneapolis families

MINNEAPOLIS — A fire in south Minneapolis forced several families from their homes early Monday, officials said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said it was called to an apartment building on Bloomington Avenue South around 2:30 a.m.

WCCO

Firefighters evacuated apartments and extinguished the flames.

The department said several apartments are now uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called to help residents and a Metro Transit bus provided temporary shelter.

No one was hurt. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.