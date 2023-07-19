Watch CBS News
Son arrested after father found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside Minnetonka home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Police say a man was found dead with "traumatic injuries" inside a Minnetonka home early Wednesday, and his son is now in custody.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, a 911 call brought officers to the 5000 block of Holiday Road around 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a 72-year-old man dead. Police arrested his son, a 39-year-old man, later in the morning.

Neither of the men were publicly identified. The death is being investigated.

