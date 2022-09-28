Some parts of the Twin Cities see overnight freeze

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- The National Weather Service's Twin Cities bureau reports that temperatures fell below freezing overnight in parts of the metro area.

The NWS says it officially reached 31.4 degrees Fahrenheit at their office in Chanhassen. That marked the end of a 154-day streak of above-freezing overnight lows, stretching back to April 27.

"Today also marks the first time since 2014 in which we've seen a September freeze," the office tweeted.

This leaf says it all, we have officially reached 31.4° at the office.



That being said, the Twin Cities' long-term climate and weather records are measured at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which did not reach sub-freezing temperatures overnight ... yet.